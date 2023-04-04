Cardinals Sign OT Elijah Wilkinson

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed OT Elijah Wilkinson to a contract on Tuesday.

Wilkinson visited with the Cowboys last week.

Wilkinson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. Since then, he’s played for the Bears and Falcons.

In 2022, Wilkinson appeared in and started nine games for the Falcons at tackle.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.