Cardinals Sign P Blake Gillikin, Among Other Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have made a change at punter, signing Blake Gillikin and releasing Nolan Cooney.

The Cardinals also promoted S Joey Blount to the active roster and filled his spot on the practice squad with DT Phil Hoskins.

Gillikin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2020. He signed on with the Saints and played a standard three-year undrafted free agent deal.

Gillikin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Saints. New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason, however.

In 2022, Gillikin appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and punted 77 times with a 46.4 average, including 32 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.