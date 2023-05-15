Cardinals Sign P Matt Haack, Cut Three Players

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve signed P Matt Haack to a contract following the team’s minicamp.

The Cardinals also released K Elliott Fry, DL Manny Jones and LB Blake Lynch.

Haack, 28, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021, but was released last year.

The Colts signed Haack to a contract for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Haack appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and totaled 3,133 yards on 70 attempts (44.8 YPA) which includes 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.