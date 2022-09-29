Cardinals Sign S Chris Banjo To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday they have signed S Chris Banjo to the practice squad.

After cutting Deionte Thompson, @AZCardinals bring back veteran safety Chris Banjo to practice squad:https://t.co/O68fkkyyqC — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 29, 2022

He had just been on a visit with the team Wednesday. This marks Banjo’s second stint in Arizona.

Banjo, 32, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with Jacksonville before he was cut and later signed by the Packers.

Banjo returned to the Packers on an exclusive rights deal back in 2016 only to later cut him loose with an injury settlement. The Saints signed him to a contract a few weeks later and he later signed a three-year extension worth up to $9 million with New Orleans.

Unfortunately, the Saints released him in 2019 and Banjo later caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona brought him back on a new contract before adding him to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ practice squad last season.

In 2021, Banjo appeared in 16 games and recorded five total tackles.