Cardinals Sign S Sean Chandler

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed S Sean Chandler to a contract.

.@AZCardinals officially activate TE Zach Ertz from PUP list for today's practice. Also sign S/special teamer Sean Chandler. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 15, 2023

Chandler worked out for the team on Monday and will compete for a role as a backup and on special teams.

He’s slated to serve a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy to begin the season.

Chandler, 26, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018. He wound up making New York’s active roster during his rookie season.

The Giants later cut Chandler during the season and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. He then caught on with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and returned to the team in 2022 on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Chandler appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 13 tackles and no interceptions.