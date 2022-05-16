Cardinals Sign Six Players, Cut Six Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced the team signed six players on Monday following successful tryouts, including former Falcons WR Christian Blake.

The full list of players signing with the team includes:

  1. WR Christian Blake
  2. S Tae Daley
  3. QB Jared Guarantano
  4. OL Greg Long
  5. RB T.J. Pledger
  6. WR Jared Smart

The team also cut the following six players in a corresponding move:

  1. LB Ron’Dell Carter
  2. C Marcus Henry
  3. WR Changa Hodge
  4. S Kekaula Kaniho
  5. DL Will Miles
  6. WR Stephon Robinson Jr.

Blake, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2018. He was waived by Atlanta coming out of the preseason but later re-signed to the practice squad. 

Atlanta brought Blake back on a futures deal for the 2019 season before again waiving him after the preseason and re-signing him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the team’s taxi squad over the past three seasons.

In 2021, Blake appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and caught four passes for a total of 25 yards.

