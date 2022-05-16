Cardinals Sign Six Players, Cut Six Players

The Arizona Cardinals announced the team signed six players on Monday following successful tryouts, including former Falcons WR Christian Blake.

We have signed the following six players: WR Christian Blake

S Tae Daley

QB Jarrett Guarantano

OL Greg Long

RB T.J. Pledger

WR Jared Smart Each player participated in rookie minicamp this past weekend on a tryout. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 16, 2022

The full list of players signing with the team includes:

The team also cut the following six players in a corresponding move:

Blake, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2018. He was waived by Atlanta coming out of the preseason but later re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta brought Blake back on a futures deal for the 2019 season before again waiving him after the preseason and re-signing him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the team’s taxi squad over the past three seasons.

In 2021, Blake appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and caught four passes for a total of 25 yards.