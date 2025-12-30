Cardinals Sign TE Rivaldo Fairweather Off Cowboys’ PS

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed TE Rivaldo Fairweather to the active roster off the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In correspondence, the Cardinals placed CB Kei’Trel Clark on injured reserve. The Cardinals also released TE Messiah Swinson from the practice squad.

Fairweather, 23, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts but quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Fairweather appeared in 51 games over five seasons for Florida International and Auburn and caught 123 passes for 1,604 yards and 13 touchdowns.