Cardinals Sign Third-Round CB Garrett Williams, UDFA WR Brian Cobbs

The Arizona Cardinals have officially signed third-round CB Garrett Williams to a rookie contract and added undrafted free agent WR Brian Cobbs.
This leaves just one draft pick from the Cardinals’ 2023 class still unsigned:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Signed
|2
|41
|B. J. Ojulari
|LB
|3
|72
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Signed
|3
|94
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|4
|122
|Jon Gaines
|G
|Signed
|5
|139
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Signed
|6
|180
|Kei’Trel Clark
|CB
|Signed
|6
|213
|Dante Stills
|DT
|Signed
Williams, 21, hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC during his freshman year with the Orange.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares Williams to Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,634,923 rookie contract that includes a $1,098,126 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,024,531 in 2023.
During three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 152 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 21 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
