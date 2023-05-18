Cardinals Sign Third-Round CB Garrett Williams, UDFA WR Brian Cobbs

The Arizona Cardinals have officially signed third-round CB Garrett Williams to a rookie contract and added undrafted free agent WR Brian Cobbs.

This leaves just one draft pick from the Cardinals’ 2023 class still unsigned:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 6 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Signed 2 41 B. J. Ojulari LB 3 72 Garrett Williams CB Signed 3 94 Michael Wilson WR Signed 4 122 Jon Gaines G Signed 5 139 Clayton Tune QB Signed 5 168 Owen Pappoe LB Signed 6 180 Kei’Trel Clark CB Signed 6 213 Dante Stills DT Signed

Williams, 21, hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and was an Honorable Mention All-ACC during his freshman year with the Orange.

Lance Zierlein of NFL Media compares Williams to Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,634,923 rookie contract that includes a $1,098,126 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,024,531 in 2023.

During three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 152 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 21 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.