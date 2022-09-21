Cardinals Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday they have signed three players to the practice squad, including WR Stanley Berryhill, WR C.J. Board and CB Nate Hairston.

Practice squad moves for @AZCardinals: Sign WR Stanley Berryhill, WR C.J. Board, CB Nate Hairston — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 21, 2022

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

OL Danny Isidora DL Manny Jones LB Jesse Luketa TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption) CB Jace Whittaker DL Antwaun Woods LB Chandler Wooten LB Devon Kennard S Josh Thomas OL Badara Traore NT Andrew Brown QB Jarrett Guarantano WR Javon Wims G Lachavious Simmons WR Stanley Berryhill WR C.J. Board CB Nate Hairston

Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants in 2020.

The Giants brought Board back last March before releasing him and re-signing him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster. He was cut again coming out of the preseason in 2022 and briefly returned to the practice squad.

In 2021, Board appeared in five games for the Giants, catching four passes for 51 yards.

Hairston, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when he was traded to the Jets in 2019.

The Jets re-signed Hairston in September of 2020 but cut him loose after a month. He had a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad before the Broncos signed him to their active roster.

Hairston bounced on and off of the Broncos’ roster for the past couple of years before signing with the Vikings as a free agent in March. He was cut coming out of the preseason, however.

In 2021, Hairston appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and four pass deflections.