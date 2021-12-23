Cardinals Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced that they have signed P Ryan Winslow and TE David Wells to the practice squad.

We have signed P Ryan Winslow and TE David Wells to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/kkEsT2A8Bp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 23, 2021

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia WR Greg Dortch TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DB Jace Whittaker T Eric Smith DB Kevin Peterson DE Josh Mauro DB Javon Hagan LB Tahir Whitehead G Koda Martin TE Alex Ellis G Danny Isidora RB Tavien Feaster LB Nate Hall P Ryan Winslow TE David Wells

Winslow, 27, originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, but Chicago waived him prior to the start of the season.

Winslow signed with the Cardinals in 2019 and spent the season on and off the team’s practice squad. Arizona released Winslow in September of 2020, but Winslow caught on with the Packers practice squad at the end of the year.

The Packers waived Winslow during camp and he was claimed again by the Cardinals. He was waived coming out of camp, however. He caught on later in the season with the Panthers practice squad and was briefly promoted to the active roster before Carolina waived him again in October.

In 2021, Winslow appeared in two games for the Panthers and punted 13 times with a 38.6 average, no touchbacks and three kicks inside the 20.