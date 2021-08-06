Cardinals Sign WR Aleva Hifo, Cut WR Isaac Whitney

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed WR Aleva Hifo to their training camp roster and released WR Isaac Whitney in a corresponding move.

Hifo, 23, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in April of last year but was waived after spending time on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs re-signed Hifo in August of last year but cut him loose after a few days.

During his college career, Hifo recorded 118 receptions for 1,336 yards receiving (11.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns, to go along with 55 rushing attempts, 233 yards (4.2 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also had 29 kickoff return attempts for 598 yards (20.6 YPR) and 15 punt return attempts, 232 yards (15.5 YPR) and no touchdowns.