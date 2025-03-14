Cardinals Sign WR Simi Fehoko

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Simi Fehoko to a one-year contract.

Fehoko, 27, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Steelers practice squad. The Chargers signed him to their active roster during the 2023 season and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2024, Simi Fehoko appeared in eight games for the Chargers making two starts and catching six passes for 106 yards receiving and no touchdowns.