Cardinals Signed Four Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals have signed four of their 2025 draft picks, according to Darren Urban.
The full list of players includes:
- OLB Jordan Burch
- CB Denzel Burke
- OL Hayden Conner
- S Kitan Crawford
Burke, 22, was a four-year starter at Ohio State. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors twice in 2022 and 2024, along with Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten in 2023.
He was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,519,617 million rookie contract.
During his college career, Burke appeared in 51 games and recorded 143 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 31 pass defenses, and four interceptions.
