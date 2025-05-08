Cardinals Signed Four Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals have signed four of their 2025 draft picks, according to Darren Urban.

The full list of players includes:

OLB Jordan Burch CB Denzel Burke OL Hayden Conner S Kitan Crawford

Burke, 22, was a four-year starter at Ohio State. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors twice in 2022 and 2024, along with Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten in 2023.

He was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,519,617 million rookie contract.

During his college career, Burke appeared in 51 games and recorded 143 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 31 pass defenses, and four interceptions.