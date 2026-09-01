Cardinals Signed Two More To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed DL Jared Harrison-Hunte and OL Vershon Lee to their practice squad, per Darren Urban of the team website.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

LB Eugene Asante TE Shawn Bowman DL Cam Horsley RB Evan Hull OL Demontrey Jacobs CB Kalen King OL Matt Pryor TE Teagan Quitoriano LB Cameron Robertson WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette CB Starling Thomas V WR Harrison Wallace III DL Damonic Williams OL Valentin Senn (International) DL Jared Harrison-Hunte OL Vershon Lee

Harrison-Hunte, 26, started his career at Miami before transferring to SMU for his final season. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2024.

He signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was re-signed to the practice squad following roster cuts.

Carolina waived Harrison-Hunte coming out of roster cuts in 2026.

During his six-year college career, Harrison-Hunte recorded 120 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and one pass deflection in 56 career games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.