Cardinals Signing DB Nick Grant & OL Greg Long

Mike Giardi reports that the Cardinals are signing DB Nick Grant to a contract following a successful tryout at rookie minicamp. Aaron Wilson reports that the team is also signing OL Greg Long to a deal after his tryout.

Grant played for the University of Virginia for five seasons from 2017 to 2021 and hails from Spotsylvania, Virginia.

During his five-year college career, Grant recorded 138 tackles, half a sack, 20 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, and one touchdown.

Long is from El Paso, Texas, and appeared in one game during the 2020 season at Purdue.