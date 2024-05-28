Cardinals Signing First-Round DL Darius Robinson

The Cardinals are signing first-round DL Darius Robinson to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Arizona now has four remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Signed 1 Darius Robinson DE Signed 2 Max Melton CB 3 Trey Benson RB 3 Isaiah Adams OG 3 Tip Reiman TE Signed 3 Elijah Jones CB Signed 4 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S 5 Xavier Thomas DE Signed 5 Christian Jones OT Signed 6 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed 7 Jaden Davis CB Signed

Robinson, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 draft.

The No. 27 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $13,613,693 contract that includes a $6,720,868 signing bonus and will carry a $2,475,217 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former NFL DL Desmond Bryant.

During his five-year college career, Robinson appeared in 47 games and recorded 111 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.