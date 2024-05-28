Cardinals Signing First-Round DL Darius Robinson

The Cardinals are signing first-round DL Darius Robinson to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.
Arizona now has four remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|1
|Darius Robinson
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Max Melton
|CB
|3
|Trey Benson
|RB
|3
|Isaiah Adams
|OG
|3
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|Signed
|3
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|5
|Xavier Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|5
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Tejhaun Palmer
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Jaden Davis
|CB
|Signed
Robinson, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 draft.
The No. 27 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $13,613,693 contract that includes a $6,720,868 signing bonus and will carry a $2,475,217 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former NFL DL Desmond Bryant.
During his five-year college career, Robinson appeared in 47 games and recorded 111 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defense.
