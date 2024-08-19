Cardinals Signing LB Chris Garrett

The Arizona Cardinals are signing LB Chris Garrett, according to ML Football.

Garrett, 26, was drafted in the seventh round by the Rams out of Concordia in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and spent nearly the whole season there before being released. From there, he had a brief stint with the Seahawks back in 2023 but was ultimately waived a few months after.

He caught on in the UFL and was named the special teams player of the year last season.

In 2021, Garrett appeared in one game for the Rams but did not record any stats.