Cardinals Signing OL Julie’n Davenport To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals signed OL Julie’n Davenport to their practice squad on Tuesday following a successful workout. 

Julien Davenport

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DL Manny Jones
  2. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  3. DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
  4. S Josh Thomas
  5. OL Badara Traore
  6. NT Andrew Brown
  7. WR Javon Wims
  8. G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
  9. DB Nate Hairston
  10. TE Maxx Williams
  11. RB Corey Clement
  12. RB Ty’Son Williams
  13. WR Andre Baccellia
  14. LB Blake Lynch
  15. DT Eric Banks
  16. OT Rashaad Coward
  17. OT Jean Delance
  18. OT Sage Doxtater
  19. G Koda Martin
  20. OL Julie’n Davenport 

Davenport, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was traded to the Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal back in 2019. Davenport played out the final year of his four-year, $2.986 million contract before signing with the Colts in 2021. 

After finishing his contract with Indianapolis, he signed a one-year deal with the Bears back in April but was cut loose during training camp. 

In 2021, Davenport appeared in nine games for the Colts and started four times. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply