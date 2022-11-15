Cardinals Signing OL Julie’n Davenport To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals signed OL Julie’n Davenport to their practice squad on Tuesday following a successful workout.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Manny Jones
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- NT Andrew Brown
- WR Javon Wims
- G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
- DB Nate Hairston
- TE Maxx Williams
- RB Corey Clement
- RB Ty’Son Williams
- WR Andre Baccellia
- LB Blake Lynch
- DT Eric Banks
- OT Rashaad Coward
- OT Jean Delance
- OT Sage Doxtater
- G Koda Martin
- OL Julie’n Davenport
Davenport, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was traded to the Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal back in 2019. Davenport played out the final year of his four-year, $2.986 million contract before signing with the Colts in 2021.
After finishing his contract with Indianapolis, he signed a one-year deal with the Bears back in April but was cut loose during training camp.
In 2021, Davenport appeared in nine games for the Colts and started four times.
