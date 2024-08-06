Cardinals Signing OLB Marquis Haynes & DB Delonte Hood

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing OLB Marquis Haynes. The team is also signing DB Delonte Hood following a successful workout on Sunday.

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal.

In 2023, Haynes appeared in seven games for the Panthers making one start and recording 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Hood, 23, went undrafted out of Peru State College in Nebraska back in 2022.

He caught on with the Bengals but was among their final roster cuts before being signed to the Broncos’ practice squad.

Hood most recently worked out for the Patriots but was not signed to a contract.

The Arington Renegades of the UFL drafted him and he is currently on their roster, with hopes of returning to the NFL level.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.