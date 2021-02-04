Cardinals Signing QB Cole McDonald To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are signing QB Cole McDonald to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Thursday. 

Cole McDonald

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Cardinals:

  1. TE Ian Bunting
  2. DL Michael Dogbe
  3. WR Krishawn Hogan
  4. K Brett Maher
  5. OL Koda Martin
  6. S Chris Miller
  7. RB Khalfani Muhammad
  8. CB Picasso Nelson
  9. WR A.J. Richardson
  10. LB Terrance Smith
  11. LB Reggie Walker
  12. WR JoJo Ward
  13. LB Evan Weaver
  14. WR Isaac Whitney
  15. CB Jace Whittaker
  16. G Deion Calhoun
  17. Rico Gafford
  18. G Sean Harlow
  19. DE Shareef Miller
  20. DT David Parry
  21. LB Jamal Carter
  22. LB Donald Rutledge
  23. QB Cole McDonald

The Cardinals hosted McDonald for a visit earlier in the week. 

McDonald, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Hawaii. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3,396,682 rookie contract when he was cut loose back in August. 

The Cardinals brought McDonald in for a workout shortly after he was waived from Tennessee but he left Arizona without a contract. 

During his college career at Hawaii, McDonald completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 8,032 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over the course of 33 games. He also rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments