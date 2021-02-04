Cardinals Signing QB Cole McDonald To Futures Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are signing QB Cole McDonald to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Thursday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Cardinals:

TE Ian Bunting DL Michael Dogbe WR Krishawn Hogan K Brett Maher OL Koda Martin S Chris Miller RB Khalfani Muhammad CB Picasso Nelson WR A.J. Richardson LB Terrance Smith LB Reggie Walker WR JoJo Ward LB Evan Weaver WR Isaac Whitney CB Jace Whittaker G Deion Calhoun Rico Gafford G Sean Harlow DE Shareef Miller DT David Parry LB Jamal Carter LB Donald Rutledge QB Cole McDonald

The Cardinals hosted McDonald for a visit earlier in the week.

McDonald, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Hawaii. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3,396,682 rookie contract when he was cut loose back in August.

The Cardinals brought McDonald in for a workout shortly after he was waived from Tennessee but he left Arizona without a contract.

During his college career at Hawaii, McDonald completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 8,032 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over the course of 33 games. He also rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns.