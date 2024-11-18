Cardinals Signing S Andre Chachere To PS, Waiving OT Charlie Heck

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals are signing S Andre Chachere with the open spot on their practice squad.

The team is also waiving OT Charlie Heck in a corresponding move.

Chachere, 28, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.

From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts in 2020. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in final roster cuts. He was claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Chachere again in 2022 but brought him back on the practice squad. He returned to the Eagles on a futures contract before being let go and joining the Cardinals for another stint in 2023.

In 2023, Chachere appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals and made five starts, recording 30 tackles and three pass deflections.