Cardinals Signing TE Alex Ellis To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are signing TE Alex Ellis to their practice squad on Tuesday.
- WR Andre Baccellia
- WR Greg Dortch
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Jace Whittaker
- DE Ron’Dell Carter
- T Eric Smith
- G Danny Isidora
- DB Kevin Peterson
- LB Joe Walker
- DE Josh Mauro
- DB Javon Hagan
- RB Tavien Feaster
- C Marcus Henry
- DT Matt Dickerson
- LB Tahir Whitehead
- TE Alex Ellis
Ellis, 28, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He had brief stints with the Jaguars and Saints before he was claimed off of waivers by the Chiefs in 2018.
Kansas City declined to tender Ellis a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2019. From there, he agreed to a contract with the Eagles and spent the season on and off of their practice squad.
Last offseason, the Patriots signed Ellis to a deal after the Eagles released him and he had a brief stint with the Raiders this summer.
For his career, Ellis has caught three passes for 11 yards receiving and no touchdowns over the course of 11 games.
