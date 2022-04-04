Cardinals Signing TE Stephen Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they have signed TE Stephen Anderson to a contract.

Welcome to the Valley @S_Anderson89 🌵 We have signed TE Stephen Anderson to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 4, 2022

Anderson, 29, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of California back in 2016. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Anderson to a contract. He bounced on and off the roster before landing on the Chargers’ practice squad and later being promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and caught 16 passes for 165 yards receiving and one touchdown.