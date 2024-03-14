Cardinals Signing WR Chris Moore To One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals are signing WR Chris Moore to a one-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo.

Moore, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021 but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad. He earned his way back onto the active roster and signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

From there, the Titans signed Moore to a one-year deal prior to the start of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 48 passes on 74 targets for 548 yards and two touchdowns.