Cardinals Starting QB Clayton Tune In Week 9

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals are expected to start QB Clayton Tune against the Browns on Sunday.

Tune, 24, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He then wound up being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Cardinals.

During his college career at Houston, Tune appeared in 47 games and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

In 2023, Tune has appeared in one game for the Cardinals, completing a pass for four yards.

We will have more on Tune and the Cardinals as it becomes available.