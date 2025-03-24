Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek Signs ERFA Tender

The Arizona Cardinals announced TE Travis Vokolek has signed his ERFA tender for one year to remain with the team.

Arizona extended an ERFA tender to Vokolek earlier this offseason meaning his only option was to sign the tender and remain with the Cardinals.

ERFA tenders are one-year deals at the league minimum salary based on experience for players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract.

Vokolek, 26, signed a three-year, $2.6 million deal with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2023 draft. He was let go that year after camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Vokolek to their active roster off Baltimore’s practice squad in December 2023 and they re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Vokolek appeared in one game for the Cardinals.