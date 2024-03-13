Cardinals To Sign OT Jonah Williams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are expected to sign OT Jonah Williams to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, Williams receives a two-year, $30 million contract with $19 million guaranteed.

This comes shortly after the news that the Cardinals have released long-time OT D.J. Humphries.

Williams, 26, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted this offseason.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts at right tackle.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.