Cardinals Waive RB Jonathan Ward From Injured Reserve

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are waiving RB Jonathan Ward from injured reserve.

He’ll be subject to waivers and Pelissero thinks there’s a chance he could be claimed by another team. He mentions Ward is recovered from his hamstring injury.

Ward, 25, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.