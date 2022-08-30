Cardinals Waiving QB Trace McSorley

Ian Rapoport reports that the Arizona Cardinals are waiving QB Trace McSorley, who he adds could end up back on the practice squad unless he is claimed.

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback.

In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games for Baltimore and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.