Cardinals Will Have Second Interview With Brian Flores For HC Job

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals will hold a second interview with Steelers LB coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching position on Wednesday.

Flores is also set to interview with the Broncos for their defensive coordinator job on Tuesday following the departure of Ejiro Evero to the Panthers. He is also considered a top candidate for the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job at this time.

Flores, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on Flores and the Cardinals’ search for a head coach as it becomes available.