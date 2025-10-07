Cardinals Worked Out Four Including TE Pharaoh Brown

The Arizona Cardinals worked out four players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

TE Pharaoh Brown TE Nick Muse NT Isaiah Raikes DE Jahvaree Ritzie

Brown, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had brief stints with the Browns, Texans and Colts before joining the Patriots in 2023.

The Seahawks signed Brown to a one-year, $3.2 million deal in 2024. After playing out that deal, he had a stint with the Dolphins during camp but was let go after the preseason.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks making seven starts and catching eight passes for 65 yards receiving and no touchdowns.