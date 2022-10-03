Cardinals Worked Out Four Kickers Including Rodrigo Blankenship

The Arizona Cardinals hosted a group of kickers for workouts on Monday, including former Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

K Matt Ammendola K Rodrigo Blankenship K Jose Borregales K Jonathan Garibay

Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick and even as a specialist.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.

In 2022, Blankenship has made two out of three field goal attempts and both extra points.