Cardinals Worked Out Four Kickers Including Rodrigo Blankenship

The Arizona Cardinals hosted a group of kickers for workouts on Monday, including former Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship, according to Aaron Wilson.
The full list includes:
- K Matt Ammendola
- K Rodrigo Blankenship
- K Jose Borregales
- K Jonathan Garibay
Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick and even as a specialist.
Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.
In 2022, Blankenship has made two out of three field goal attempts and both extra points.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!