Cardinals Worked Out Six Players Including TE Cam Sample

The Arizona Cardinals officially hosted six free agents for workouts on Tuesday, accoridn got the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

LB Jalan Gaines DT Aaron Graves LB Dasan McCullough DT Keivie Rose DE Cam Sample LB Cam’Ron Stewart

Sample, 26, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sample finished the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that included a $788,142 signing bonus before re-signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati last off-season. The 49ers signed him to a contract back in April and he would later have a brief stint with the Falcons before being released coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Sample appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and made two starts. He tallied 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.