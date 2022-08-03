Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Arrested For Criminal Speeding

According to ArizonaSports.com, Cardinals WR Marquise Brown was arrested for criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Brown was driving in an HOV lane and arrested at about 7:05 AM.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

Per Arizona law, criminal speeding can result from driving faster than 85 miles per hour, surpassing the posted speed limit by 20 miles per hour or more, or driving at 35 miles per hour when approaching a school zone or crossing. Police can also take driving conditions and other circumstances into consideration when determining if it’s criminal speeding.

Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes on 146 targets for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We will have more news on Brown’s arrest as it becomes available.