Cardinals & WR Michael Wilson Moving Closer To Contract Extension

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports that there has “been movement” between the Cardinals and WR Michael Wilson on a potential contract extension.

Weinfuss adds that a deal could come as soon as Friday.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was asked about a Wilson extension this past August and didn’t sound particularly optimistic.

He had a breakout 2025 season and is in line for a major role again in 2026.

Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,339,462 rookie contract that included a $883,244 signing bonus. He’s slated to make a base salary of $3.924 million in 2026 after qualifying for the PPE.

Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 78 passes on 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.