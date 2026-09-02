Cardinals WR Michael Wilson On Course To Play Out Contract Year

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that although the Cardinals attempted to get a long-term deal done with WR Michael Wilson, his sources say Wilson will likely play out his contract season.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was asked about a Wilson extension this past August and didn’t sound particularly optimistic, either.

The market in free agency for receivers has been strong in recent years, which Fowler notes Wilson’s camp is aware of.

He had a breakout 2025 season and is in line for a major role again in 2026.

Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,339,462 rookie contract that included a $883,244 signing bonus. He’s slated to make a base salary of $3.924 million in 2026 after qualifying for the PPE.

Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 78 passes on 126 targets for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.