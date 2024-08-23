Cardinals WR Zay Jones Suspended 5 Games

The NFL announced Friday that Cardinals WR Zay Jones has been suspended for the first five games of the regular season for violating the personal conduct policy.

Jones was arrested last November and charged with domestic battery. However, the misdemeanor charges were later dropped in March after a review of the evidence.

Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Jaguars released him.

The Cardinals signed Jones to a contract this offseason.

In 2023, Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 321 yards on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.