Carson Wentz Visiting Hand Specialist For Fractured Finger

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand during the team’s win over the Bears on Thursday.

Rapoport says that it’s specifically a fractured ring finger for Wentz.

According to Rapoport, Wentz will visit with a Los Angeles hand specialist to determine the next steps. However, Wentz’s status moving forward is “up in the air.”

Wentz, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders this past March.

In 2022, Wentz appeared in six games for the Commanders and completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 79 yards rushing.