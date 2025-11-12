CBS: Just Matter Of Time Before Shedeur Sanders Plays For Browns

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says it’s just a matter of time before Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders gets his chance to play, as it’s imperative for Cleveland to assess him before they go into the 2026 offseason so they know how to make their plans at quarterback with two first-round picks.

Jones adds he would put the chances of Sanders starting a game this year at 100 percent. However, he adds it’s much more difficult to suss out the exact timing of when that will happen.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler hasn’t sensed any eagerness from the Browns to turn to despite the struggles of third-round QB Dillon Gabriel.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has defended Gabriel this week and said it would be “unfair” to speculate about the timing of when Sanders might play.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns’ QB situation as the news is available.