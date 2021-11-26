Chargers Activate DL Christian Covington, Place DB Mark Webb On IR

The Los Angels Chargers officially activated DL Christian Covington from the COVID-19 list and placed DB Mark Webb on injured reserve.

Covington, 28, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

Last offseason, Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, but he was traded to the Bengals in September. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract in May.

In 2021, Christian Covington has appeared in eight games for the Chargers and recorded 28 tackles and one sack.