Chargers Activate DT Jerry Tillery From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers activated DT Jerry Tillery from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, per Jeff Miller.

Tillery, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed.

The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Tillery next year.

In 2021, Tillery has appeared in nine games for the Chargers and recorded 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks.