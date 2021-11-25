Chargers Activate DT Jerry Tillery From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers activated DT Jerry Tillery from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, per Jeff Miller.
Tillery, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed.
The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Tillery next year.
In 2021, Tillery has appeared in nine games for the Chargers and recorded 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!