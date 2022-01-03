Chargers Activate LB Kenneth Murray & DL Andrew Brown From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers officially activated LB Kenneth Murray and DL Andrew Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Chargers also released LS Beau Brinkley from their practice squad.

Murray, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded 26 tackles and two tackles for loss.