Chargers Activate RB Justin Jackson From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have officially activated RB Justin Jackson from the COVID-19 list to their training camp roster.

The Chargers placed Jackson on the COVId-19 list earlier this week, so he was able to quickly test negative after being positive.

Jackson, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with Los Angeles.

After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in nine games and rushing for 270 on 59 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 173 yards receiving and no touchdowns.