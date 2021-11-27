Chargers Activating DB Kiondre Thomas & RB Darius Bradwell

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they are activating DB Kiondre Thomas and RB Darius Bradwell ahead of their upcoming game.

we've activated darius bradwell and kiondre thomas → https://t.co/Tk1G63LCUC pic.twitter.com/1SAIsPlQd3 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 27, 2021

Thomas, 23, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

The Browns waived Thomas from injured reserve and he then caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Thomas recorded 100 tackles, one interception, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.