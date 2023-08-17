Chargers Activating DL Austin Johnson From PUP List

According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers are activating DL Austin Johnson from their Physically Unable to Perform list.

Johnson, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants. The Giants liked what the saw out of Johnson, and brought him back again in 2021.

Johnson signed a two-year deal with the Chargers last year worth up to $14 million. He’s set to earn a base salary of $6,750,000 in the last year of his deal.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in eight games and recorded 22 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, and one pass defense.