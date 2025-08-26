Chargers Activating RB Najee Harris From Non-Football Injury List

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are activating RB Najee Harris from the non-football injury list on Tuesday.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said recently that they were hopeful Harris will be available for Week 1.

“Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes,” Hortiz said, via ESPN.com. “But he’s on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1.”

Harris’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced last month that the veteran running back suffered a “superficial” eye injury during a July 4 fireworks incident.

The Chargers later placed Harris on the non-football injury/illness list for all of training camp and the preseason.

Harris, 27, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers this offseason.

In 2024, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 263 rushing attempts for 1,043 yards (4.0 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 283 yards (7.9 YPC).