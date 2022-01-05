Chargers Activating TE Jared Cook From COVID-19 List

Chargers HC Brandon Staley announced that they are activating TE Jared Cook off of the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, according to Jeff Miller.

Cook, 34, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before signing a big-money deal with the Rams as a free agent back in 2013.

After he was released by the Rams, the Packers signed Cook to a one-year, $2.75 million back in 2016. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $12.2 million contract with the Raiders before joining the Saints in 2019.

The Chargers signed Cook to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million this past offseason.

In 2021, Cook has appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 44 catches for 484 yards (11 YPC) and four touchdowns.