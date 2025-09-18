Chargers Also Signing DE Rashad Weaver To PS

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Chargers are signing DE Rashad Weaver to the practice squad.

Los Angeles hosted both Weaver and DE Clelin Ferrell for workouts on Wednesday before signing them today in the wake of OLB Khalil Mack landing on injured reserve.

Weaver, 27, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,139,662 rookie contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus before being among Tennessee’s final roster cuts last season.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in September of last year. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal for 2025 before being cut.

In 2024, Weaver appeared in three games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.