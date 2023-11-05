Chargers Announce Four Moves, Activate WR Jalen Guyton

The Chargers announced four transactions on Sunday including activating WR Jalen Guyton and DL Otito Ogbonnia from injured reserve.

we've activated jalen guyton and otito ogbonnia + other transactions ahead of monday night football → https://t.co/x6sSVe8sg5 pic.twitter.com/rbVqeHf3F0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 5, 2023

Aside from waiving DL Christopher Hinton, the team is also placing WR Josh Palmer on injured reserve meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Guyton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton returned to the Chargers this past March on a one-year $1.2 million deal and was recovering from an injury last season.

In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.

Ogbonnia, 23, was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round with the No. 160 overall pick out of UCLA in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.978 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $318,888. He was also recovering from an injury sustained last season.

In 2022, Ogbonnia has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks.