Chargers Announce Four Moves, Place TE Donald Parham On IR

The Chargers announced on Saturday that they are placing TE Donald Parham on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and promoting WR Keelan Doss to the active roster.

we’ve signed Keelan Doss to our active roster and placed Donald Parham Jr. on injured-reserve. → https://t.co/ZAn8y3jgWF pic.twitter.com/glo9BGtLX9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 5, 2022

The team is also activating K Cameron Dicker and CB Kemon Hall for their game against the Falcons this week.

Parham, 25, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson but was waived after a couple of days and signed by the Commanders.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020.

He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal and then re-signed with them once more as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2022, Parham has appeared in two games for the Chargers and caught three passes for 53 yards.

